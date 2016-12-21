Air Methods Medical Helicopters Teams...

Air Methods Medical Helicopters Teams Up With Kentucky Blood Center For Life-Changing Partnership

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Air Methods Medical Helicopters and the Kentucky Blood Center are teaming up to make sure that more people are saved when they are in the air. "It is a very confined mini ER, ICU and ambulance all tied into one," said Joe Hill, the Air Methods Clinical Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolyn (Mar '09) 3 hr Scott 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Who's the idiot? 156,688
doug salmons (May '16) 4 hr Doug Salmons 17
Women Need to be Straight Up 5 hr TRAVEL 3
Jasmin Fisher 7 hr knee grow 6
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 9 hr Voyeur 34,255
Need to find new Dr was patients of Dr grimble 9 hr guest 35
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC