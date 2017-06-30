Lights, camera, action during promotional shoot at NRC Solomons

A videographer and sound crew from Commander, Naval Installations Command Headquarters in Millington, Tennessee, were hard at work shooting multiple vignettes during the production of a promotional video at Navy Recreation Center Solomons June 20. "The purpose of the video is to showcase the Navy Getaways program and the "Stay, Play, Relax" concept," explained Carrie Jay-Rose, NRC Solomons installation program director. "NRC Solomons is the only operation in the enterprise that offers the entire NG inventory spectrum: RVs, tent sites, cabins, cottages, yurts, etc."

