Now-and-then pictures: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons
THEN: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church is seen on Back Creek in Solomons, Md., in 1983. After its dedication in 1928, watermen began using the church's steeple as a landmark when locating oyster bars on the Patuxent River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Solomons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr '17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar '17
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|billstacy
|3
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Elmer Massaro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Solomons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC