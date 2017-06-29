Now-and-then pictures: Our Lady Star ...

Now-and-then pictures: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons

THEN: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church is seen on Back Creek in Solomons, Md., in 1983. After its dedication in 1928, watermen began using the church's steeple as a landmark when locating oyster bars on the Patuxent River.

