Aurinia Presents Additional Data from Phase Iib Aura-Lv Study,...
Aurinia Presents Additional Data from Phase Iib Aura-Lv Study, Demonstrating Stable Renal Function and Blood Pressure without Electrolyte Complications Through 48 Weeks Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, presented additional data from its global Phase IIB AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis during the 54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress in Madrid, Spain. The data were presented yesterday during the late-breaking session by lead author James Tumlin, M.D., a clinical investigator for the study and founder of Southeast Renal Research Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Solomons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr '17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar '17
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|billstacy
|3
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Elmer Massaro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Solomons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC