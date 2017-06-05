Aurinia Presents Additional Data from...

Aurinia Presents Additional Data from Phase Iib Aura-Lv Study,...

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Aurinia Presents Additional Data from Phase Iib Aura-Lv Study, Demonstrating Stable Renal Function and Blood Pressure without Electrolyte Complications Through 48 Weeks Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, presented additional data from its global Phase IIB AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis during the 54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress in Madrid, Spain. The data were presented yesterday during the late-breaking session by lead author James Tumlin, M.D., a clinical investigator for the study and founder of Southeast Renal Research Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Solomons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Apr '17 Marriedman91331 1
Cove Point Mar '17 Curious 2
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar '17 o see the light 1
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14) Dec '14 billstacy 3
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
free sex tonight! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Elmer Massaro 1
See all Solomons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Solomons Forum Now

Solomons Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Solomons Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Solomons, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC