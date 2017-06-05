Aurinia Presents Additional Data from Phase Iib Aura-Lv Study, Demonstrating Stable Renal Function and Blood Pressure without Electrolyte Complications Through 48 Weeks Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, presented additional data from its global Phase IIB AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis during the 54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress in Madrid, Spain. The data were presented yesterday during the late-breaking session by lead author James Tumlin, M.D., a clinical investigator for the study and founder of Southeast Renal Research Institute.

