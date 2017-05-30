Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic matter
BALTIMORE/SOLOMONS, MD -- About half of atmospheric carbon dioxide is fixed by ocean's phytoplankton, mainly picocyanobacteria, through a process called photosynthesis. Picocyanobacteria are tiny, unicellular microorganisms that are abundant and widely distributed in freshwater and marine environments.
