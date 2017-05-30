Scientists begin to unlock secrets of...

Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic matter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: EurekAlert!

BALTIMORE/SOLOMONS, MD -- About half of atmospheric carbon dioxide is fixed by ocean's phytoplankton, mainly picocyanobacteria, through a process called photosynthesis. Picocyanobacteria are tiny, unicellular microorganisms that are abundant and widely distributed in freshwater and marine environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Solomons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Apr '17 Marriedman91331 1
Cove Point Mar '17 Curious 2
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar '17 o see the light 1
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14) Dec '14 billstacy 3
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
free sex tonight! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Elmer Massaro 1
See all Solomons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Solomons Forum Now

Solomons Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Solomons Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Solomons, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC