NRC Solomons flies Maryland Clean Marina flag for 17th consecutive year

Michelle Williams, marina manager at Navy Recreation Center Solomons, displays the flag that will fly above Point Patience Marina, which - for the 17th year - was named a Certified Clean Marine by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Clean Marina Initiative. Navy Recreation Center Solomons' Point Patience Marina was once again named a Certified Clean Marina by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 17th consecutive year.

