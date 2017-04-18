NRC Solomons flies Maryland Clean Mar...

NRC Solomons flies Maryland Clean Marina flag for 17th consecutive year

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: DC Military

Michelle Williams, marina manager at Navy Recreation Center Solomons, displays the flag that will fly above Point Patience Marina, which - for the 17th year - was named a Certified Clean Marine by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Clean Marina Initiative. Navy Recreation Center Solomons' Point Patience Marina was once again named a Certified Clean Marina by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 17th consecutive year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Solomons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Apr 17 Marriedman91331 1
Cove Point Mar 30 Curious 2
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar '17 o see the light 1
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14) Dec '14 billstacy 3
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
free sex tonight! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Elmer Massaro 1
See all Solomons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Solomons Forum Now

Solomons Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Solomons Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Solomons, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC