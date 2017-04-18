NRC Solomons flies Maryland Clean Marina flag for 17th consecutive year
Michelle Williams, marina manager at Navy Recreation Center Solomons, displays the flag that will fly above Point Patience Marina, which - for the 17th year - was named a Certified Clean Marine by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Clean Marina Initiative. Navy Recreation Center Solomons' Point Patience Marina was once again named a Certified Clean Marina by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 17th consecutive year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Add your comments below
Solomons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar 30
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|billstacy
|3
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Elmer Massaro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Solomons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC