Boat explosion in Solomons injures one, man tows engulfed boat away from dock

A man was treated for second-degree burns after a boat exploded in Calvert County Thursday evening and was towed away from a dock by a citizen as it was engulfed in flames. Natural Resource Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said that police received a call of a boat explosion in Solomons at the Solomons Island Yacht Club around 7:30 p.m. A 22-foot Thunderbird powerboat exploded while it was refueling, Thomson said, throwing its owner Michael Shawn Franz, 38, of Westminster, into the cabin of the boat.

