Boat explosion in Solomons injures one, man tows engulfed boat away from dock
A man was treated for second-degree burns after a boat exploded in Calvert County Thursday evening and was towed away from a dock by a citizen as it was engulfed in flames. Natural Resource Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said that police received a call of a boat explosion in Solomons at the Solomons Island Yacht Club around 7:30 p.m. A 22-foot Thunderbird powerboat exploded while it was refueling, Thomson said, throwing its owner Michael Shawn Franz, 38, of Westminster, into the cabin of the boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
