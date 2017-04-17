Aurinia Completes Licensing Deal with Merck Animal Health for Its...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement granting Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Aurinia's patented nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye syndrome in dogs. Under the terms of this agreement Aurinia will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive further payments based on certain development and sales milestones.
