Frank Jack Fletcher Got a Bum Rap, Part Two

It is for the landings in the Solomons , in which Vice Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher was the expeditionary force commander, that he has received his severest censure. He is almost universally condemned for his timidity in retiring the three carriers prematurely for no apparent good reason, thereby leaving the incompletely unloaded invasion force exposed to air and surface attack.

