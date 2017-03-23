Frank Jack Fletcher Got a Bum Rap, Part Two
It is for the landings in the Solomons , in which Vice Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher was the expeditionary force commander, that he has received his severest censure. He is almost universally condemned for his timidity in retiring the three carriers prematurely for no apparent good reason, thereby leaving the incompletely unloaded invasion force exposed to air and surface attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Naval Institute.
Add your comments below
Solomons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|billstacy
|3
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Elmer Massaro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Solomons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC