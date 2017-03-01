Despite 13 Reported Deaths in 2016, A...

Despite 13 Reported Deaths in 2016, Aurinia's Lupus Nephritis Drug Shows No New Safety Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

VICTORIA, British Columbia-- -- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced top-line results from its Phase IIb AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis . At 48 weeks, the trial met the complete and partial remission endpoints, demonstrating statistically significantly greater CR and PR in patients in both low dose ) and high dose ) cohorts versus the control group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Solomons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec '16 o see the light 13
The Ranch Club (Nov '13) Nov '16 Disgusted 9
Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14) Dec '14 billstacy 3
James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13) Oct '13 KP in CB 1
free sex tonight! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Elmer Massaro 1
Review: Grill Sergeant Barbecue (Apr '13) Apr '13 Solomons citizen 1
See all Solomons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Solomons Forum Now

Solomons Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Solomons Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Solomons, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC