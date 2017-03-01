Despite 13 Reported Deaths in 2016, Aurinia's Lupus Nephritis Drug Shows No New Safety Concerns

VICTORIA, British Columbia-- -- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced top-line results from its Phase IIb AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis . At 48 weeks, the trial met the complete and partial remission endpoints, demonstrating statistically significantly greater CR and PR in patients in both low dose ) and high dose ) cohorts versus the control group.

