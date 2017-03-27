Aurinia Highlights 48-Week Data from Open-Label AURION Study at 12th...
Aurinia Highlights 48-Week Data from Open-Label AURION Study at 12th International Congress on SLE & the 7th Asian Congress on Autoimmunity Aurinia Highlights 48-Week Data from Open-Label AURION Study at 12th International Congress on SLE & the 7th Asian Congress on Autoimmunity Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced the 48-week results from the "Aurinia Early Urinary Protein Reduction Predicts Response Study" open-label study of voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis at the 12th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and 7th Asian Congress on Autoimmunity jointly in Melbourne, Australia.
