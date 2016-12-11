Solomons Veterinary Medical Center Announces New Doctors, Dr. Barnes and Dr. Ernst
Dr. Patrick Barnes and Dr. Jessica Ernst, both veterinarians, have recently joined the expanding team at Solomons Veterinary Medical Center. Dr. Patrick Barnes, receiving his doctorate from the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr. Jessica Ernst, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, are available to offer their experience and care to local pets.
