Aurinia Highlights Renal Function Data from Global Phase IIb AURA...
Aurinia Highlights Renal Function Data from Global Phase IIb AURA Study of Voclosporin for Lupus Nephritis at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2016 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced highlights from its global Phase IIb AURA study of voclosporin in the treatment of lupus nephritis presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2016 on November 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Solomons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Review: Previti Marine Surveyors & Consultants Inc (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|billstacy
|3
|James Adams Floating Theatre (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|KP in CB
|1
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Elmer Massaro
|1
|Review: Grill Sergeant Barbecue (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Solomons citizen
|1
|Hughesville man jumps off bridge in Solomons (Mar '07)
|Apr '13
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Solomons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC