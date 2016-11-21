Aurinia Highlights Renal Function Dat...

Aurinia Highlights Renal Function Data from Global Phase IIb AURA...

Aurinia Highlights Renal Function Data from Global Phase IIb AURA Study of Voclosporin for Lupus Nephritis at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2016 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced highlights from its global Phase IIb AURA study of voclosporin in the treatment of lupus nephritis presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2016 on November 19, 2016.

