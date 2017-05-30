Soda Springs Cross Country tops in the Nation
The National HIgh School Coaches Association has selected the Soda Springs girls cross country team as its co-national champion for 2016. The Cardinals were tied with Northwest High School of Seattle in the voting of the Associations members.
