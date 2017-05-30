Soda Springs Cross Country tops in th...

Soda Springs Cross Country tops in the Nation

The National HIgh School Coaches Association has selected the Soda Springs girls cross country team as its co-national champion for 2016. The Cardinals were tied with Northwest High School of Seattle in the voting of the Associations members.

