Search underway for missing Soda Spri...

Search underway for missing Soda Springs man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Star Valley Independent

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a Soda Springs man who has been missing since Tuesday night. Taylor Rigby, 21, was last seen in Soda Springs driving a 2007 Black Chevrolet four-door pickup with Idaho license plate 3C26848.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Soda Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Soda Springs Tire Factory (Apr '15) Apr '15 Vicky wegner 1
find me a date (Sep '13) Sep '13 Henry Briston 1
News Idaho man dies in snowmobile accident (Feb '12) Feb '13 YelIowback Crack 24
Looking for Herk (Aug '12) Aug '12 someone that knew... 1
News East Idaho Outfitter Gets Prison For Illegal Gu... (Jan '12) Jul '12 kenny gee 2
Debate: Debt Ceiling - Soda Springs, ID (Jul '11) Aug '11 Hope is Alive 3
Charles Allen Adams (May '11) May '11 Bre 1
See all Soda Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Soda Springs Forum Now

Soda Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Soda Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Soda Springs, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC