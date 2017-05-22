President Trump's renegotiation of NAFTA could skunk your Corona
Mexican beer may be brewed and bottled south of the border, but the key ingredients - the hops and the barley - come mostly from the northern United States. Much of that makes its way back to the United States and onto grocery shelves in bottles of Dos Equis, Tecate and other easy-drinking Mexican brews: Beer is Mexico's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Soda Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Soda Springs Tire Factory (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Vicky wegner
|1
|find me a date (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Henry Briston
|1
|Idaho man dies in snowmobile accident (Feb '12)
|Feb '13
|YelIowback Crack
|24
|Looking for Herk (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|someone that knew...
|1
|East Idaho Outfitter Gets Prison For Illegal Gu... (Jan '12)
|Jul '12
|kenny gee
|2
|Debate: Debt Ceiling - Soda Springs, ID (Jul '11)
|Aug '11
|Hope is Alive
|3
|Charles Allen Adams (May '11)
|May '11
|Bre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Soda Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC