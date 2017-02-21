Small quake rattles some residents in...

Small quake rattles some residents in eastern Idaho

Monday Feb 6

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.4-magnitude temblor about half a mile deep and 4 miles west of Soda Springs occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A dispatcher for the Caribou County sheriff's office says some residents reported feeling the quake but there are no damage reports.

