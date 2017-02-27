Civil forfeiture bill advances

Civil forfeiture bill advances

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Post Register

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee has given the thumbs-up to a bill that would limit civil asset forfeiture in Idaho. The bill was jointly crafted over two years by Rep. Mark Harris, a conservative Republican from Soda Springs, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, a Boise Democrat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Soda Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Soda Springs Tire Factory (Apr '15) Apr '15 Vicky wegner 1
find me a date (Sep '13) Sep '13 Henry Briston 1
News Idaho man dies in snowmobile accident (Feb '12) Feb '13 YelIowback Crack 24
Looking for Herk (Aug '12) Aug '12 someone that knew... 1
News East Idaho Outfitter Gets Prison For Illegal Gu... (Jan '12) Jul '12 kenny gee 2
Debate: Debt Ceiling - Soda Springs, ID (Jul '11) Aug '11 Hope is Alive 3
Charles Allen Adams (May '11) May '11 Bre 1
See all Soda Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Soda Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Caribou County was issued at March 02 at 10:04PM MST

Soda Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Soda Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Soda Springs, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC