Minor Earthquakes Shake Five Idaho Communities
Officials have confirmed a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the small Caribou County community of Bancroft on Sunday, Oct. 16, about 10 miles northwest of Soda Springs. The quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey , which said the minor quake hit just before 2 p.m. near the East Gem Valley Fault.
