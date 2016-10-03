Cache County sheriff injured in hunting accident
Jensen sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand while in Soda Springs, Idaho, and was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Salt Lake City, "where a hand trauma team was assembled," according to a prepared statement from the sheriff's office.
