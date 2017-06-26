Taking the next step Jersey City high...

Taking the next step Jersey City high schools hold commencement ceremonies

If there was an overriding common theme to all seven of Jersey City's high school commence ceremonies last week, it was diversity and the social challenges graduating students will face when moving out into the wide world. This was not any official theme, since the city's seven public high schools cover a wide range of social, ethnic, and economic groups in a community seen as one of the most diverse in the nation.

