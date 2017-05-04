Local veterans help to beautify histo...

Local veterans help to beautify historic spring

A little bit of Scurry County will be used to renovate Big Spring's namesake. A group of veterans from the Big Spring VA Medical Center collected native foliage from Lynn Fuller's property south of Snyder Saturday morning to be used as part of the $1.8 million renovation of the historic spring in Big Spring.

