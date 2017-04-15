Teen finds positive attitude, even after hand is amputated
When he finally became alert after getting out of surgery, John Gilbert glanced over at his mother and told her he was glad it wasn't his left hand. Gilbert's right hand was crushed in an ATV accident on March 7, a few blocks from his home in Snyder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snyder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr 22
|Solarman
|25
|need some poontang
|Apr 21
|taco
|1
|White Texas teens chant 'build that wall' at Hi...
|Nov '16
|The Joker 1234
|30
|Prison guards investigated (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|FuckMalinka
|11
|What can you tell me about Shawn Adkins? (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|420ville
|8,610
|Work (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sammyescott
|1
|Keith Hiser, city councilman (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|Kim
|26
Find what you want!
Search Snyder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC