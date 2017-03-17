Snyder man sentenced to federal prison for receiving images of minor in sex act
A federal judge sentenced Friday a 25-year-old Scurry County man who admitted to receiving sexually explicit images from a minor to more than five years in prison. U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings handed down a 63-month prison sentence to Roberto Quinonez Albarez Jr., who pleaded guilty in November to a count of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and aiding and abetting.
