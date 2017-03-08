Bland named lone finalist for Snyder ...

Bland named lone finalist for Snyder ISD superintendent

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist for the Snyder ISD superintendent position Tuesday night.The board in Snyder will have to wait 21 days to officially name Bland superintendent, but Bland told the Messenger Wednesday that he plans to accept the job."

