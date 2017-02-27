Fireball rocks region following repor...

Fireball rocks region following reports of an explosion in Scurry County

Monday Feb 27

Reports of sounds of an explosion made their way to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department after a meteor crashed through the atmosphere on Sunday night. While working a wreck in the area, Deputy Fire Marshal Nathan Hines said even with the city lights and the overcast skies, he saw what appeared to be a bright light and heard what sounded like thunder.

Snyder, TX

