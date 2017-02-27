Fireball rocks region following reports of an explosion in Scurry County
Reports of sounds of an explosion made their way to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department after a meteor crashed through the atmosphere on Sunday night. While working a wreck in the area, Deputy Fire Marshal Nathan Hines said even with the city lights and the overcast skies, he saw what appeared to be a bright light and heard what sounded like thunder.
