Snyder college to host campus tour
Western Texas College will host a campus tour Wednesday afternoon of its renovations. The tour is from noon-2 p.m. and starts in the gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snyder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|White Texas teens chant 'build that wall' at Hi...
|Nov '16
|The Joker 1234
|30
|Prison guards investigated (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|FuckMalinka
|11
|What can you tell me about Shawn Adkins? (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|420ville
|8,610
|Work
|Sep '16
|Sammyescott
|1
|Keith Hiser, city councilman (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|Kim
|26
|Read
|Sep '16
|Orlando gallegos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snyder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC