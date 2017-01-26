Reagor Dykes Auto Group announces acq...

Reagor Dykes Auto Group announces acquisition of Big Country Autoland In Snyder

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group, and General Motors announce the company's acquisition of Big Country Autoland In Snyder, TX. The Reagor Dykes Auto Group takes the reins from current owner W.H. Wilson on Thursday, January 26th.

