Cowboy, fighter pilot and attorney Ta...

Cowboy, fighter pilot and attorney Tate retires

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Defense attorney Phil Tate, 78, talks in his Colorado Springs office Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, about his life as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, history professor at Air Force Academy and lawyer. Tate, who has practiced law in Colorado Springs for more than 20 years, is retiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snyder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Texas teens chant 'build that wall' at Hi... Nov '16 The Joker 1234 30
News Prison guards investigated (Dec '06) Nov '16 FuckMalinka 11
What can you tell me about Shawn Adkins? (Jan '11) Sep '16 420ville 8,611
Work Sep '16 Sammyescott 1
Keith Hiser, city councilman (Apr '12) Sep '16 Kim 26
Read Sep '16 Orlando gallegos 1
How are the schools in Snyder? Jul '16 Mary 1
See all Snyder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snyder Forum Now

Snyder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snyder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Snyder, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC