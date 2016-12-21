Cowboy, fighter pilot and attorney Tate retires
Defense attorney Phil Tate, 78, talks in his Colorado Springs office Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, about his life as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, history professor at Air Force Academy and lawyer. Tate, who has practiced law in Colorado Springs for more than 20 years, is retiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snyder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Texas teens chant 'build that wall' at Hi...
|Nov '16
|The Joker 1234
|30
|Prison guards investigated (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|FuckMalinka
|11
|What can you tell me about Shawn Adkins? (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|420ville
|8,611
|Work
|Sep '16
|Sammyescott
|1
|Keith Hiser, city councilman (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|Kim
|26
|Read
|Sep '16
|Orlando gallegos
|1
|How are the schools in Snyder?
|Jul '16
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snyder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC