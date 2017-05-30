Washington 10 Mins Ago 3 years in prison for soldier who lied way to Purple Heart
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former soldier who lied his way to a Purple Heart to three years in prison and ordered him to repay nearly $650,000 in stolen government benefits. Darryl Wright, 48, a former Idaho National Guardsman, feigned injuries from an explosion in Iraq in 2005 and doctored statements from fellow soldiers to obtain two awards, a Combat Action Badge and a Purple Heart, which is reserved for those wounded in action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to the woman who rescued my toilet paper!
|May 8
|Doug
|1
|Weekly Pets
|Apr '17
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr '17
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|jet noise
|2
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar '17
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC