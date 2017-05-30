Washington 10 Mins Ago 3 years in pri...

Washington 10 Mins Ago 3 years in prison for soldier who lied way to Purple Heart

1 hr ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former soldier who lied his way to a Purple Heart to three years in prison and ordered him to repay nearly $650,000 in stolen government benefits. Darryl Wright, 48, a former Idaho National Guardsman, feigned injuries from an explosion in Iraq in 2005 and doctored statements from fellow soldiers to obtain two awards, a Combat Action Badge and a Purple Heart, which is reserved for those wounded in action.

