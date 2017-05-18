Snoqualmie Tribe donates 200 defibril...

Snoqualmie Tribe donates 200 defibrillators to police

The Snoqualmie Tribe donated 200 defibrillators to the King County Sheriff's Department, Snoqualmie Police Department and the Snoqualmie Tribe Police Department. KING-TV reported last week the donation, which cost the tribe $180,000, will allow every deputy's car to have an electronic device.

