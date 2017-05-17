Misty peaks, verdant trees, fresh che...

Misty peaks, verdant trees, fresh cherry pie - the real 'Twin Peaks'

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.: Wind whistles through the Douglas fir trees dotting the Washington state horizon, the cascading waters of Snoqualmie Falls crash into a ravine and a freshly baked cherry pie sits atop the counter of the Double R diner. Welcome back to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen, which reboots Sunday on premium cable network Showtime after 26 years.

