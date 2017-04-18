Wind power to fuel Sound Transit trains
Sound Transit will buy 10 years of wind power to replace a dirtier mix of electricity where its trains run in SeaTac, the agency announced Tuesday. The supply for light rail, along with Angle Lake and Sea-Tac/Airport stations, currently comes from Puget Sound Energy, where coal and natural gas together provide 59 percent of the portfolio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekly Pets
|Apr 16
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|2
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar 21
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC