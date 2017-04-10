Skier dead after apparent avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass
The 36-year-old Snoqualmie man went missing Tuesday while skiing near Red Mountain, located north of Interstate 90 at the pass. A search was called at 2:45 p.m. after the man failed to check in with a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar 21
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Guest
|6
|Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11)
|May '15
|Mullen
|2
|Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC