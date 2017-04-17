Fire-resistant, Wood-veneered Frame P...

Fire-resistant, Wood-veneered Frame Products Unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Painting/Wallcovering Contractor

A new line of wood frames has combined steel with a wood veneered metal for an aesthetically pleasing barrier to radiant and conductive heat transfer, according to Technical Glass Products . The company unveiled the Fireframes TimberLine last week in a press release , saying the line brings the look of wood to design professionals that meets fire safety criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snoqualmie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weekly Pets Sun joanie skryba 1
Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10) Apr 14 jet noise 7
Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12) Apr 14 jet noise 2
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen Mar 21 Consumer Review 1
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar '17 Lynda 1
News Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13) Feb '17 Phart With Condoms 30
See all Snoqualmie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snoqualmie Forum Now

Snoqualmie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snoqualmie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Snoqualmie, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC