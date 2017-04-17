Fire-resistant, Wood-veneered Frame Products Unveiled
A new line of wood frames has combined steel with a wood veneered metal for an aesthetically pleasing barrier to radiant and conductive heat transfer, according to Technical Glass Products . The company unveiled the Fireframes TimberLine last week in a press release , saying the line brings the look of wood to design professionals that meets fire safety criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekly Pets
|Sun
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|2
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar 28
|cassandrasage
|1
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar 21
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC