Atherton names Washington state cop as new police chief

Steven D. McCulley, chief of police of Snoqualmie, Wash., was named chief of police for Atherton on April 14, 2017. Atherton on Friday announced that Steven D. McCulley, chief of police of Snoqualmie, Wash., will be the town's new chief of police, no later than the May 17 City Council meeting.

