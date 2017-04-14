Atherton names Washington state cop as new police chief
Steven D. McCulley, chief of police of Snoqualmie, Wash., was named chief of police for Atherton on April 14, 2017. Atherton on Friday announced that Steven D. McCulley, chief of police of Snoqualmie, Wash., will be the town's new chief of police, no later than the May 17 City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to the woman who rescued my toilet paper!
|Mon
|Doug
|1
|Weekly Pets
|Apr 16
|joanie skryba
|1
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|7
|Issaquah Post Office Employee Arrested for Stea... (Aug '12)
|Apr 14
|jet noise
|2
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar '17
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar '17
|Lynda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC