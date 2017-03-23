Trump's Hiring Freeze Could Be Felt By Recreation Seekers On Public Lands
The Middle Fork of the Snoqualmie River rushes over 40 miles from the North Cascades down into Puget Sound. It's a big river, with enough rapids and undercurrents that only expert kayakers can navigate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen
|Mar 21
|Consumer Review
|1
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart With Condoms
|30
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Guest
|6
|Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11)
|May '15
|Mullen
|2
|Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Open-mindedness isn't a one-way street (May '08)
|Jul '13
|Alyssa
|75
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC