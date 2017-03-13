PHOTOS: WSP responds to multiple collisions on I-90 near Snoqualmie
The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-90 between Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass on Monday, including one fatal crash, according to Trooper Brian Moore. Many of the crashes were reported as minor injury, including one where a semi-truck trailer rolled onto another vehicle.
