PHOTOS: WSP responds to multiple coll...

PHOTOS: WSP responds to multiple collisions on I-90 near Snoqualmie

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-90 between Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass on Monday, including one fatal crash, according to Trooper Brian Moore. Many of the crashes were reported as minor injury, including one where a semi-truck trailer rolled onto another vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snoqualmie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
News Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13) Feb '17 Phart With Condoms 30
Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10) Jan '17 Guest 6
News Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11) May '15 Mullen 2
News Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Nudistfriendfinder 1
News Open-mindedness isn't a one-way street (May '08) Jul '13 Alyssa 75
News DDES changes name, moves from Renton to Snoqualmie (Oct '12) Oct '12 pathiel 1
See all Snoqualmie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snoqualmie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 17 at 12:28PM PDT

Snoqualmie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snoqualmie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Snoqualmie, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC