Monroe gets new community development director

Monday Mar 6

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe city clerk Elizabeth Adkisson swears in new community development director Ben Swanson on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Former city of Snoqualmie planner Ben Swanson was sworn in as Monroe's new community development director on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Mayor Geoffrey Thomas asked the city council to approve Swanson's appointment, having interviewed several candidates and determining Swanson is "an excellent fit for what we are looking for here in Monroe." The former assistant planner for Monroe received his bachelor of arts in urban studies from the University of Washington, and spent six years in the U.S. Coast Guard where he racked up some supervisory experience, Thomas said.

