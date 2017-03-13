Flooding a concern as "conveyor belt"...

Flooding a concern as "conveyor belt" of wet weather hits Western Washington

39 min ago

"We have had a conveyor belt of warm, moist air into Western Washington for days now," explained Chris Burke, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Here is the infrared satellite loop ending at 530 AM for the wet front moving across the region today.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 15 at 6:20AM PDT

Snoqualmie, WA

