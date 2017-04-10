Ex-cop facing jail in attack of handcuffed man at hospital

Federal prosecutors are recommending a year in jail for a former Tukwila and Snoqualmie police officer who pleaded guilty to pepper-spraying a handcuffed man at a Seattle hospital. The Seattle Times reports that if a judge accepts the recommendation for Nick Hogan, it would be the first time in recent memory that a Washington officer was jailed for using excessive force on the job.

