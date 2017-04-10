Ex-cop facing jail in attack of handc...

Ex-cop facing jail in attack of handcuffed man at hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Federal prosecutors are recommending a year in jail for a former Tukwila and Snoqualmie police officer who pleaded guilty to pepper-spraying a handcuffed man at a Seattle hospital. The Seattle Times reports that if a judge accepts the recommendation for Nick Hogan, it would be the first time in recent memory that a Washington officer was jailed for using excessive force on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snoqualmie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Of Girl Scouts and Troops Mar 28 cassandrasage 1
Review: Simplicity Nutrition- Erin Yaseen Mar 21 Consumer Review 1
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar '17 Lynda 1
News Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13) Feb '17 Phart With Condoms 30
Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10) Jan '17 Guest 6
News Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11) May '15 Mullen 2
News Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Nudistfriendfinder 1
See all Snoqualmie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snoqualmie Forum Now

Snoqualmie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snoqualmie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Snoqualmie, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC