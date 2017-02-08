Snoqualmie, Stevens and White Passes remain closed
The State Department of Transportation shut down all three main cross-state mountain passes over the Cascades Wednesday night due to avalanche danger and snow slides. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was shut down in both directions just before 9:00 p.m. from North Bend to Easton.
