Shooting of cougar in research cage prompts complaint

Sunday Feb 26

State wildlife researchers have stepped up efforts to protect the safety of animals they study after a Redmond man killed a cougar in a trap and tried to pass it off as a legitimate hunt. The Seattle Times reports Ronald Dean Wentz shot and killed the animal last year while it was in a trap set by researchers who were monitoring cougar activity in the Snoqualmie Forest.

