Headed west? Be prepared for delays at Snoqualmie today, Saturday
The snow is fading fast in the Mid-Columbia but drivers headed across the Cascades are still in for a rough time if their route takes them over Snoqualmie Pass. I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass will periodically close in both directions Friday and Saturday as the Washington Department of Transportation clears accumulated snow and installs reflectors and LED lane markers.
