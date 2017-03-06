Headed west? Be prepared for delays a...

Headed west? Be prepared for delays at Snoqualmie today, Saturday

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The snow is fading fast in the Mid-Columbia but drivers headed across the Cascades are still in for a rough time if their route takes them over Snoqualmie Pass. I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass will periodically close in both directions Friday and Saturday as the Washington Department of Transportation clears accumulated snow and installs reflectors and LED lane markers.

