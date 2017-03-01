Ample snow coverage at all ski base areas, plus plenty of fun on-mountain weekend activities
It has been a grand ski season so far this winter with the fun times carrying on in the days ahead and most likely well into spring. A series of low pressure disturbances and cool air mass will move over the Cascades bringing light snow showers on Friday and late Saturday with a brief sunny period occurring early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Feb 5
|Phart With Condoms
|30
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Guest
|6
|Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11)
|May '15
|Mullen
|2
|Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Open-mindedness isn't a one-way street (May '08)
|Jul '13
|Alyssa
|75
|DDES changes name, moves from Renton to Snoqualmie (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|pathiel
|1
|Looking For Bi Male to do me and my fat wife (Apr '12)
|Aug '12
|biseeking
|4
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC