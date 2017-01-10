Set your DVR: the airdate for the Twi...

Set your DVR: the airdate for the Twin Peaks reboot has been confirmed

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The streaming platform Stan, which owns the Australian rights to the series, will stream the series at the same time as the US which is May 22 in Australia. Until now no final decision had been made on the duration of the series, with Showtime leaving the final decision to its creator, auter filmmaker David Lynch.

