Set your DVR: the airdate for the Twin Peaks reboot has been confirmed
The streaming platform Stan, which owns the Australian rights to the series, will stream the series at the same time as the US which is May 22 in Australia. Until now no final decision had been made on the duration of the series, with Showtime leaving the final decision to its creator, auter filmmaker David Lynch.
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Daz
|5
|Lake Marcel?
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11)
|May '15
|Mullen
|2
|Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Open-mindedness isn't a one-way street (May '08)
|Jul '13
|Alyssa
|75
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Jul '13
|DC tells it like ...
|29
|DDES changes name, moves from Renton to Snoqualmie (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|pathiel
|1
