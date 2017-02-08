I-90 closed until Thursday under icy,...

I-90 closed until Thursday under icy, snowy conditions, flooding

Wednesday Jan 18

Interstate 90 will remain closed from North Bend to Ellensburg until at least Thursday morning after a storm Tuesday brought ice, snow, falling rocks and trees to the east-west highway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said it would reevaluate the highway Thursday morning, but made no promises of a prompt reopening.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 09 at 4:00AM PST

