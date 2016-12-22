Weather forecast for Thursday, Decemb...

Weather forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2016

Thursday Dec 22

Thursday: Fog and freezing fog to start the day, otherwise increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will top out into the low 30's for the afternoon.

Snoqualmie, WA

