Human remains found in wooded Snoqualmie area
The Seattle Times reports a crew hired by the city of Snoqualmie made the discovery on Friday. City officials said in a news release that workers were scoping out an area north of Highway 202 and Snoqualmie Parkway for new trail potential when they found the remains and called police.
