Helping a new mom turned volunteering into a reward for Fawn Schott - Tue, 06 Dec 2016 PST
ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snoqualmie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off Leash Dog Park in Issaquah (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Daz
|5
|Lake Marcel?
|Jul '16
|Carley1616
|2
|Snoqualmie Chief calls for tribal gathering, co... (Jun '11)
|May '15
|Mullen
|2
|Sheriff's office investigating former nudist pa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Open-mindedness isn't a one-way street (May '08)
|Jul '13
|Alyssa
|75
|Boy, 10, sentenced to juvenile detention for ra... (May '13)
|Jul '13
|DC tells it like ...
|29
|DDES changes name, moves from Renton to Snoqualmie (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|pathiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snoqualmie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC